South Africa Re-imposes Curfew As Coronavirus Infections Spike

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 01:10 AM

South Africa re-imposes curfew as coronavirus infections spike

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday re-imposed a night curfew and suspended alcohol sales as coronavirus infections spiked and the health system risked being overwhelmed.

"As we head towards the peak of infections, it is vital that we do not burden our clinics and hospitals with alcohol-related injuries that could have been avoided," Ramaphosa said in a televised address to the nation.

