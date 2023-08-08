Open Menu

South Africa Ready To Host BRICS Summit: Official

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

South Africa ready to host BRICS summit: official

JOHANNESBURG, Aug. 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) --:South Africa is ready to host the much-anticipated 15th BRICS summit, said Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Naledi Pandor on Monday.

"President Ramaphosa has confirmed South Africa's readiness to host the 15th BRICS summit in person, in Sandton, Johannesburg. The president has therefore invited 67 leaders from Africa and the Global South to attend the BRICS-Africa outreach and BRICS Plus dialogues," Pandor said while briefing the media about the country's preparations for the summit, which will be held on Aug.

22-24.

The leaders invited to attend the summit cover all the continents and regions of the Global South, Pandor said.

South Africa will host the summit under the theme "BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development, and Inclusive Multilateralism." During the summit, it will host the BRICS business Forum, the BRICS Leaders Retreat and the 15th BRICS Summit Plenary, among others, according to Pandor.

Related Topics

Africa Business Johannesburg South Africa Media All From

Recent Stories

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their s ..

PM pays rich tribute to Shuhada, Ghazi for their sacrifices

7 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition fi ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality implores demolition firms to ensure secure work envi ..

8 minutes ago
 Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win ..

Faisal Akram's five-fer gives Shaheens 224-run win over PNG

14 minutes ago
 PM likely to advice president to dissolve National ..

PM likely to advice president to dissolve National Assembly today

18 minutes ago
 PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

PCB restores Sarfraz Nawaz's pension

46 minutes ago
 SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages ..

SEC discusses restructuring Districts and Villages Affairs Department

53 minutes ago
Finance Minister presides over meeting about airpo ..

Finance Minister presides over meeting about airports' outsourcing

54 minutes ago
 Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV ..

Emirates Schools Establishment joins National ICV programme

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Creative Centre&#039;s plans, activiti ..

2 hours ago
 CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Liv ..

CAMON 20 Series Set to Launch in a Spectacular Live CAMON Fashion Night

2 hours ago
 Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 202 ..

Yahsat reports revenue of AED753 million in H1 2023

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Execut ..

Fujairah Ruler issues Resolution appointing Executive Director of Fujairah Cultu ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous