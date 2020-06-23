South Africa reports over 100,000 coronavirus cases

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :South Africa on Monday said it had over 100,000 coronavirus cases, the highest in the continent, while the number of deaths inched towards 2,000.

"As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has breached the 100 000 mark at 101,590," the health ministry said.

Sixty-one deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,991.