Johannesburg, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :South Africa require 240 runs to win the second Test and level the series after bowling out India for 266 in their second innings on the third day at the Wanderers Stadium on Wednesday.

Brief scores:India 202 and 266 (C. Pujara 53, A. Rahane 58, H. Vihari 40 not out; K. Rabada 3-77, L. Ngidi 3-43, M. Jansen 3-67).

South Africa 229.