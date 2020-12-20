UrduPoint.com
South Africa Squad All Test Negative Ahead Of Sri Lanka Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

South Africa squad all test negative ahead of Sri Lanka series

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :All members of the South African Test cricket squad tested negative for Covid-19 after they assembled for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, Cricket South Africa announced on Sunday.

In a brief statement, CSA said all members of the squad were tested when they entered a bio-secure environment in Pretoria on Saturday.

"CSA is pleased to announce that the entire Proteas team has returned negative results," said the statement.

The first Test starts in Centurion on December 26.

The squad was reduced to 17 players on Friday when two unnamed players tested positive for Covid-19 and were withdrawn from the two-match series.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

