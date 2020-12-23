UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Start Full Training After Negative Coronavirus Results

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:20 AM

South Africa start full training after negative coronavirus results

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The South African Test squad will start full training on Wednesday after all 17 players returned negative results after a third round of Covid-19 tests.

South Africa meet Sri Lanka in the first of two world championship Test matches, starting at Centurion on Saturday.

Because of Covid protocols, the players trained in small groups after assembling last Saturday, pending the results of tests on Tuesday.

Cricket South Africa released an updated squad list on Tuesday, omitting two players who were withdrawn from the series after testing positive last week.

Missing from the original group of 19 are left-arm fast bowler Beuran Hendricks and batsman Keegan Petersen. They did not join the rest of the squad after all the players were tested before assembling in a bio-secure environment at a country club near Pretoria. The other players had a second round of tests when they checked in.

Hendricks had a good chance of being in the starting 11.

He made his debut in South Africa's most recent Test, against England in January, and took five for 64 in the second innings.

With spearhead Kagiso Rabada unavailable because of injury and long-time stalwart Vernon Philander retired, Hendricks would have been an option alongside Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi in a three-pronged specialist pace attack.

Hendricks' absence could provide an opening for uncapped Glenton Stuurman, who is similar to the retired Philander a persistent, accurate seam bowler.

Petersen was unlikely to have played unless one of the regular top-order batsmen was injured or unavailable.

Revised South African squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Raynard van Tonder, Kyle Verreynne.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack World Sri Lanka Pretoria Van Vernon South Africa Keshav Maharaj January National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Cultural hubs play key role in fuelling knowledge, ..

41 minutes ago

California Secretary of State Padilla to Fill Harr ..

10 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Spoke by Phone, Discussed Karabakh - ..

52 minutes ago

Italy's Conte in Last-Ditch Attempt to Save Coalit ..

10 minutes ago

US Goals in Syria Unlikely to Change Under New Bid ..

10 minutes ago

South Carolina Governor Tests Positive for Coronav ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.