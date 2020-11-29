UrduPoint.com
South Africa Struggle On Slow Pitch In Second T20

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 08:00 PM

South Africa struggle on slow pitch in second T20

Paarl, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :South Africa's batsmen struggled on a slow pitch in the second Twenty20 international against England at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

Needing a win to stay in with a chance of winning the three-match series, South Africa were restricted to 146 for six after being sent in to bat.

Adil Rashid extracted turn from the pitch with his leg-spinners and googlies. He took two top-order wickets for 23 runs.

Rashid conceded only one boundary in his four overs, a reverse sweep by Reeza Hendricks. He struck back by bowling Hendricks with his next delivery when Hendricks missed a conventional sweep.

Rashid had Faf du Plessis stumped off a perfectly-flighted leg-spinner which drew the South African veteran out of his crease.

Jofra Archer took only one wicket, bowling opening batsman Temba Bavuma, but showed excellent control and only conceded 18 runs in four overs.

South African captain Quinton de Kock top-scored with 30 before a drive against Chris Jordan looped off the toe of his bat to Tom Curran at mid-on. It was Jordan's 65th wicket in T20 internationals, putting him level with Stuart Broad at the top of England's all-time list in the shortest format.

Bowling all-rounder George Linde, who made an impressive debut in a losing cause in the first match in Cape Town, scored 29 off 20 balls to give the innings some late impetus.

