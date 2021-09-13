South Africa to ease lockdown regulations from Monday

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Africa would move to Adjusted Alert Level 2 from 3 starting Monday, announced President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

He said while the third wave is not yet over, a sustained decline in infections was seen across the country over the last few weeks. The average number of daily new infections over the last week was 29 percent lower than the preceding 7 days, and 48 percent lower than the 7 days before that.

"Cabinet has therefore decided that the country should be moved from Adjusted Alert Level 3 and placed on Adjusted Alert Level 2 with effect from tomorrow," he said.

This means that curfew would begin at 11 p.

m. and end at 4 a.m.; All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors; Alcohol can be sold on from Monday to Friday, one day more than before.

Ramaphosa also said the issue of vaccine passports was being considered.

"We will also be providing further information on an approach to 'vaccine passports', which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events," he said.

While urging people to exercise their right and participate in the elections, the president warned about reckless behavior that may lead to the fourth wave.

With over 7 million of the pop