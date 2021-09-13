UrduPoint.com

South Africa To Ease Lockdown Regulations From Monday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 03:50 PM

South Africa to ease lockdown regulations from Monday

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) --:South Africa would move to Adjusted Alert Level 2 from 3 starting Monday, announced President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday night.

He said while the third wave is not yet over, a sustained decline in infections was seen across the country over the last few weeks. The average number of daily new infections over the last week was 29 percent lower than the preceding 7 days, and 48 percent lower than the 7 days before that.

"Cabinet has therefore decided that the country should be moved from Adjusted Alert Level 3 and placed on Adjusted Alert Level 2 with effect from tomorrow," he said.

This means that curfew would begin at 11 p.

m. and end at 4 a.m.; All gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 250 people indoors and 500 people outdoors; Alcohol can be sold on from Monday to Friday, one day more than before.

Ramaphosa also said the issue of vaccine passports was being considered.

"We will also be providing further information on an approach to 'vaccine passports', which can be used as evidence of vaccination for various purposes and events," he said.

While urging people to exercise their right and participate in the elections, the president warned about reckless behavior that may lead to the fourth wave.

With over 7 million of the pop

Related Topics

Alert Lead South Africa May Sunday All From Cabinet Million P

Recent Stories

PROTON Bears Cost Despite Shipping Charges

PROTON Bears Cost Despite Shipping Charges

3 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund launches support project to accelerat ..

Khalifa Fund launches support project to accelerate innovation for SMEs and star ..

21 minutes ago
 Thailand reports 12,583 new COVID-19 cases, 132 mo ..

Thailand reports 12,583 new COVID-19 cases, 132 more deaths

23 minutes ago
 US Open champion Raducanu can 'rule the world' say ..

US Open champion Raducanu can 'rule the world' says former coach

23 minutes ago
 Would-be German chancellors go head-to-head in loc ..

Would-be German chancellors go head-to-head in local battle

23 minutes ago
 EU Boosting Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan, Regi ..

EU Boosting Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan, Region to Over 200Mln Euros - Comm ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.