UrduPoint.com

South Africa, Türkiye Hold Trade Fair In Johannesburg

Umer Jamshaid Published November 12, 2022 | 08:00 AM

JOHANNESBURG , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :Turkish and South African firms met Friday in Johannesburg to explore investment opportunities.

"Our (Turkish) economy is one of the fastest growing economies in the region. In the past 19 years Türkiye's economy has been growing at an average of 5.4% but in the first quarter of this year it grew to 7.4%," Yasemin Esenlik, a representative of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye Investment Office, told Anadolu Agency after the meeting.

She visited South Africa with two other colleagues to promote investment opportunities for Türkiye at the South Africa-Türkiye Investment and Trade Day event organized by the Turkish Embassy and the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

She said Türkiye is a great investment destination owing to its strategic location between Asia and Europe.

"Türkiye attracted $240 billion foreign direct investment (FDI) in the last 19 years and as of 2021, we attracted $14.1 billion. We are close to our pre-pandemic numbers of FDI," Esenlik said.

She said companies from across the world are choosing Türkiye because it is a manufacturing and logistical hub, and research and development center with more than 500 companies having their headquarters in the country.

Esenlik said currently there are over 60 South African companies operating in Türkiye and 70 Turkish companies operating in South Africa. She said the trade volume between the two countries is $2.

1 billion.

"There was a couple of things that stood out for me, as we explored these different aspects (of investment opportunities) and one particular aspect for us is to say that both South Africa and Türkiye are great trade destinations. One from a perspective that Türkiye is a gateway into Europe in terms of its location in central Europe, and provides a lot of support for businesses to come in and for them to navigate the way." Shawn Theunissen, head of the Johannesburg Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Anadolu Agency after the meetings.

He said there has been a key focus on manufacturing in the automotive industry as well as renewable energy space.

"From a South Africa perspective we also view that Johannesburg and (particularly South Africa) is a gateway economy into the rest of Africa," Theunissen said.

He said they heard the experiences of South African companies that have invested in Türkiye such as Metair and Turkish companies in South Africa such as Defy.

"Some key sectors we explored in terms of opportunities are in the extractive industry, manufacturing space, retail space specifically from fabric and fashion perspective but also in the tourism space," he said.

Turkish Ambassador to South Africa Aysegul Kandas told Anadolu Agency: "The event was successful with around 100 people attending which shows growing interest in investment and trade between the two countries."

Related Topics

Africa World Europe Johannesburg South Africa Chamber Hub Commerce Event From Industry Asia Billion

Recent Stories

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying fo ..

British Embassy Staffer Pleads Guilty to Spying for Russia - Reports

8 hours ago
 Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged T ..

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

8 hours ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

8 hours ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

8 hours ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

8 hours ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.