South Africa Unrest Death Toll Rises To 32

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Tue 13th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

South Africa unrest death toll rises to 32

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :A further 22 people have died during unrest raging in South Africa, a provincial official said on Tuesday, taking the national death toll from days of violence to 32.

The toll in KwaZulu-Natal province now stands at 26, premier Sihle Zikalala told a news conference on Tuesday, a day after officials confirmed six deaths in Gauteng province.

