South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2021 ) :Close of play scores on the first day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

India, first innings K Rahul not out 122 M Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 C. Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 V. Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35 A. Rahane not out 40 Extras (b4, lb4, nb7) 15 Total (3 wkts, 90 overs) 272 Fall of wickets: 1-117 (Agarwal), 2-117 (Pujara), 3-199 (Kohli) Bowling: Rabada 20-5-51-0 (7nb), Ngidi 17-4-45-3, Jansen 17-4-61-0, Mulder 18-3-49-0, Maharaj 18-2-58-0 To bat: R.

Pant, R. Ashwin, S. Thakur, Mohammed Shami, J. Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj South Africa: D. Elgar, A. Markram, K. Petersen, R. van der Dussen, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, W. Mulder, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, L. Ngidi Match situation: India are 272 for three in the first innings Toss: India Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)