South Africa V India First Test Scoreboard

Tue 28th December 2021

South Africa v India first Test scoreboard

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Scores at the end of India's first innings on the third day of the first Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday: India, first innings (overnight 272-3) K Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123 M Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 C.

Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 V. Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35 A. Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi 48 R. Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi 8 R. Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4 S. Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4 Mohammed Shami c de Kock b Ngidi 8 J.

Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen 14 Mohammed Siraj not out 4 Extras (b4, lb4, nb11) 19 Total (105.

3 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-117 (Agarwal), 2-117 (Pujara), 3-199 (Kohli), 4-278 (Rahul), 5-291 (Rahane), 6-296 (Pant), 7-296 (Pant), 8-304 (Thakur), 9-308 (Shami) Bowling: Rabada 26-5-72-3 (11nb), Ngidi 24-5-71-6, Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Mulder 19-4-49-0, Maharaj 18-2-58-0 South Africa: D.

Elgar, A. Markram, K. Petersen, R. van der Dussen, T. Bavuma, Q. de Kock, W. Mulder, M. Jansen, K. Maharaj, K. Rabada, L. Ngidi Match situation: India are 327 all out in the first innings Toss: India Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahuddien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

