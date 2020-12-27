UrduPoint.com
South Africa V Sri Lanka Scoreboard

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 02:50 PM

South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Scores at the end of Sri Lanka's first innings on the second day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

Sri Lanka, first innings (overnight 340-6) D. Karunaratne b Ngidi 22 K. Perera c De Kock b Mulder 16 K. Mendis c Ngidi b Nortje 12 D. Chandimal c Du Plessis b Mulder 85 D. de Silva retired hurt 79 N. Dickwella lbw b Mulder 49 D. Shanaka not out 66 W. Hasaranga b Sipamla 18 K. Rajitha c Elgar b Sipamla 12 V. Fernando b Sipamla 0 L. Kumara c Van der Dussen b Sipamla 0 Extras (b16, lb9, nb6, w6) 37 Total (96 overs) 396 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Karunaratne), 2-54 (Mendis), 3-54 (Perera), 4-284 (Chandimal), 5-296 (Dickwella), 6-320 (Hasaranga), 7-387 (Rajitha), 8-387 (Fernando), 9-396 (Kumara) Bowling: Ngidi 19-3-64-1, Sipamla 16-1-76-4 (3nb), Nortje 22-3-88-1 (2w), Mulder 20-4-69-3 (3nb), Maharaj 19-3-74-0 South Africa: Q.

de Kock, D. Elgar, A. Markram, H. van der Dussen, F. du Plessis, T. Bavuma, W. Mulder, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Sipamla, L. Ngidi Match situation: Sri Lanka are 396 all out in the first innings Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

