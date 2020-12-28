South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard

Centurion, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :Scores at close of play on the second day of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday: Sri Lanka, first innings (overnight 340-6) D.

Karunaratne b Ngidi 22 K. Perera c De Kock b Mulder 16 K. Mendis c Ngidi b Nortje 12 D. Chandimal c Du Plessis b Mulder 85 D. de Silva retired hurt 79 N. Dickwella lbw b Mulder 49 D. Shanaka not out 66 W.

Hasaranga b Sipamla 18 K. Rajitha c Elgar b Sipamla 12 V. Fernando b Sipamla 0 L. Kumara c Van der Dussen b Sipamla 0 Extras (b16, lb9, nb6, w6) 37 Total (96 overs) 396 Fall of wickets: 1-28 (Karunaratne), 2-54 (Mendis), 3-54 (Perera), 4-284 (Chandimal), 5-296 (Dickwella), 6-320 (Hasaranga), 7-387 (Rajitha), 8-387 (Fernando), 9-396 (Kumara) Bowling: Ngidi 19-3-64-1, Sipamla 16-1-76-4 (3nb), Nortje 22-3-88-1 (2w), Mulder 20-4-69-3 (3nb), Maharaj 19-3-74-0 South Africa, first innings D.

Elgar c and b Shanaka 95 A. Markram c Shanaka b Fernando 68 H. van der Dussen c Dickwella b Kumara 15 F. du Plessis not out 55 Q. de Kock c sub (Thirimanne) b Hasaranga 18 T. Bavuma not out 41 Extras (b8, lb6, nb5, w6) 25 Total (4 wkts, 72 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-141 (Markram), 2-200 (Van der Dussen), 3-200 (Elgar), 4-220 (De Kock) Bowling: Fernando 15-2-59-1 (1w), Rajitha 2.1-0-16-0 (1nb), Shanaka 16.5-2-56-1 (3nb), Hasaranga 23-3-99-1 (1nb), Kumara 15-0-73-1 (1w) To bat: W.

Mulder, K. Maharaj, A. Nortje, L. Sipamla, L. Ngidi Match situation: South Africa trail by 79 runs with six wickets remaining in the first innings Toss: Sri Lanka Umpires: Marais Erasmus, Adrian Holdstock (both RSA)tv umpire: Allahudien Paleker (RSA)Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)