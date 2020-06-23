UrduPoint.com
South Africa Virus Cases Surge Past 100,000

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:20 AM

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :South Africa has said it had over 100,000 coronavirus cases, the highest in the continent, while the number of deaths inched towards 2,000.

"As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa has breached the 100 000 mark at 101,590," the health ministry said.

Sixty-one deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,991.

Despite the grim death toll, data shows that the mortality rate in South Africa is at two percent, while 52.

6 percent of virus patients have recovered.

The worst-hit area is the coastal province of the Western Cape, accounting for 1,458 of the country's deaths and more than half of its infections.

According to the World Health Organization, South Africa accounts for more than half of Africa's coronavirus infections.

Nigeria and Ghana are next on the list, having recorded over 20,000 and 14,000 cases respectively.

