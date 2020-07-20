UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Virus Death Toll Tops 5,000: Official

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 01:50 AM

South Africa virus death toll tops 5,000: official

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :South Africa's death toll from coronavirus has passed the 5,000 mark, according to official figures released on Sunday by the continent's hardest hit country.

South Africa registered 85 new deaths from the virus in the previous 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 5,033.

A total of 13,449 new infections were also officially diagnosed, taking the number to 364,328, figures released by the health ministry showed.

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhiz urged citizens to respect recommended hygiene measures.

"As government, we have mobilised every resource.... But government cannot manage this unilaterally," he said in a statement.

"We are extremely concerned that fatigue seems to have set in and South Africans are letting down their guard at a time when the spread of infection is surging.

"We see poor or no social distancing in communities. Masks are abandoned or not worn properly," he said.

"This will directly influence the rise in numbers in the next two weeks. Our ability to break the cycle of infections depends on our willingness to remain focused and disciplined and take non pharmaceutical interventions seriously," the minister said.

The peak of the pandemic in South Africa is expected over the next few weeks.

Authorities imposed a strict lockdown in late March, but the measures have been progressively eased to avoid economic collapse.

Related Topics

Africa Poor South Africa March Sunday From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed reassured on Amir of Kuwait&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Kuwait Amir undergoes &quot;successful&quot; surge ..

3 hours ago

Ninety doctors from Al Jalila Children’s receive ..

4 hours ago

Dubai Chamber launches task force to tackle late p ..

5 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 47,000 addition ..

6 hours ago

MoHAP celebrates graduation of second batch of gen ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.