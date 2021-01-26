UrduPoint.com
South Africa Win Toss, Bat Against Pakistan In First Test

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 10:10 AM

South Africa win toss, bat against Pakistan in first Test

Karachi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :South Africa captain Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to bat in the first Test against Pakistan at the National stadium in Karachi on Tuesday.

South Africa entered the Test -- their first in Pakistan in 14 years -- with two spinners, Keshav Maharaj and George Linde, to exploit a bare pitch which is expected to take spin.

Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman Ali and 25-year-old opener Imran Butt in a combination of three pacers and two spinners.

Teams Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Abid Ali, Imran Butt, Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi South Africa: Quinton de Kock (capt), Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, George Linde Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK)tv umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)Match referee: Mohammad Javed Malik (PAK)

