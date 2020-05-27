UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African AIDS Researcher Wins 500,000-euro French Prize

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 05:50 PM

South African AIDS researcher wins 500,000-euro French prize

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2020 ) :A South African HIV researcher who found that a topical gel could stop many women catching the virus,has been awarded one of France's top science prizes.

Quarraisha Abdool Karim won the half a million-euro ($551,000) Christophe Merieux Prize for her work for the Durban-based Centre for the AIDS Programme of Research in South Africa (CAPRISA), which she heads.

The Institut de France, which runs the prize, praised her work tracing "the cycle of transmission" of the virus, with "young women generally getting it from men 10 years their senior".

They also hailed her work on vaccines for the virus and of how to treat people who have tuberculosis and are also HIV positive.

Professor Abdool Karim is best known for a study that found that a gel of the anti-retroviral drug tenofovir was effective in reducing the risk of women catching HIV and genital herpes during sex.

Abdool Karim, 60, has previously won her homeland's highest honour, the Order of Mapungubwe, as well as a prestigious L'Oréal-UNESCO for Women in Science award.

Her husband, fellow epidemiologist Salim Abdool Karim, is the South African government's main scientific advisor for COVID-19. She also sits on the board of experts tackling the pandemic there.

The award was due to be presented in Paris next week, but the ceremony was cancelled because of the coronavirus.

Related Topics

AIDS France Young Paris South Africa Georgian Lari Women From Government Best Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Punjab govt will decide the fate of lockdown tomor ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Museums Authority marks International Muse ..

7 minutes ago

Police sayÂ  6 people killed in Saudi families fig ..

18 minutes ago

Palestine confirms eight new coronavirus cases

22 minutes ago

Lockdown changed habits, preferences of consumers ..

1 hour ago

US military accuses Russia of sending jets to supp ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.