South African Bowler Takes Wicket, Performs Magic Trick

Thu 05th December 2019 | 11:20 PM

South African bowler takes wicket, performs magic trick

Johannesburg, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :South African wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became an immediate social media sensation on Thursday when video emerged of him celebrating a wicket by performing a magic trick in the middle of the pitch.

The 29-year-old, playing for Paarl against Durban in a domestic Twenty20 game, dismissed Wihan Lubbe and then reached into his trouser pocket where he pulled out a red handkerchief.

As he waved it in the air, it became a magic wand, much to the amusement of the crowd watching at Paarl's Boland Park.

"I have always been fascinated by magic," Shamsi said in a recent interview.

"From 15 or 16, I wanted to become a magician as it was a hobby of mine."Shamsi, who has played two Tests and 17 ODIs for the Proteas, was unable to conjure up a win for his team as Durban claimed a comfortable six-wicket victory.

