Open Menu

South African Cheetah Injured In Fight At India's National Park

Faizan Hashmi Published June 28, 2023 | 04:00 PM

South African cheetah injured in fight at India's national park

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:A South African male cheetah was injured in a fight with other cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

The injured cheetah is undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be stable.

According to forest department officials, the translocated cheetah sustained injuries on Monday evening following a fight with other cheetahs from Namibia presumably over territory.

"The injured male cheetah is under veterinary care and responded well to the treatment," a forest department official said.

Wildlife experts say cheetahs tend to hold large home ranges, and they often clash with other groups coming near them.

Last year in September, the Indian government reintroduced cheetahs in the South Asian country for the first time, decades after declaring them extinct from their Indian habitat. Eight cheetahs - five females and three males - were flown from Windhoek in Namibia to Madhya Pradesh in a customized cargo plane and kept at Kuno National Park, their new home.

Related Topics

India Injured Male Windhoek Namibia September From Government Asia

Recent Stories

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Lat ..

Elections to be held on stipulated time: Javed Latif

1 hour ago
 Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid ..

Ajman Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Rashid bin Humaid Mosque

3 hours ago
 Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US an ..

Muslims celebrate Eidul Adha in Middle East, US and Canada

3 hours ago
 Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Bli ..

Sonam Kapoor announces digital debut titled ‘Blind’

4 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at F ..

Ruler of Fujairah performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Fujairah&#039;s Sheikh Zayed Mo ..

4 hours ago
 Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB ..

Reply sought on pleas challenging elections of PCB chief

4 hours ago
RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#0 ..

RAK Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Khuzam&#039;s Eid Grand Musalla

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin ..

UAQ Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Ahmed bin Rashid Al Mualla Mosque

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharj ..

Sharjah Ruler performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sharjah Mosque

5 hours ago
 UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheik ..

UAE President performs Eid Al Adha prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 28 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

7 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous