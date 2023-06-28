NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) --:A South African male cheetah was injured in a fight with other cheetahs at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, officials said Wednesday.

The injured cheetah is undergoing treatment and his condition was stated to be stable.

According to forest department officials, the translocated cheetah sustained injuries on Monday evening following a fight with other cheetahs from Namibia presumably over territory.

"The injured male cheetah is under veterinary care and responded well to the treatment," a forest department official said.

Wildlife experts say cheetahs tend to hold large home ranges, and they often clash with other groups coming near them.

Last year in September, the Indian government reintroduced cheetahs in the South Asian country for the first time, decades after declaring them extinct from their Indian habitat. Eight cheetahs - five females and three males - were flown from Windhoek in Namibia to Madhya Pradesh in a customized cargo plane and kept at Kuno National Park, their new home.