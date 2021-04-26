UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Cricket 'averts' Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 03:20 PM

South African cricket 'averts' crisis

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) :South African cricket stepped back from the brink of an international crisis when officials announced late Sunday evening that the differences between the two rival factions battling for governance of the game had been resolved.

In a joint statement issued shortly before midnight, Cricket South Africa's members' council and interim board announced that agreement had been reached on a new governance model.

The agreement came two days after the country's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa gave notice that he would withdraw recognition of Cricket South Africa, a move which could have resulted in CSA being suspended from the International Cricket Council.

According to the statement, a meeting of CSA's two factions resolved that a new memorandum of incorporation would be adopted within 48 hours in terms of South Africa's Companies Act.

"The members' council and the board are very pleased to announce that a crisis has been averted and agreement has been reached on all those outstanding issues," said the joint statement.

Mthethwa's threat, which was due to be made official on Friday, followed the failure of the members' council to endorse the principle of a board comprised of a majority of independent directors at a special general meeting on April 17.

Sunday's statement said details of the new governance structure would be made public when the legal process had been completed.

Related Topics

Cricket Sports South Africa April Sunday All From Agreement

Recent Stories

IG urges officials to adopt public-friendly attitu ..

11 minutes ago

Russia reports 8,803 new COVID-19 cases, 356 death ..

27 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Tanzanian President on Un ..

42 minutes ago

PM says historic Kisan Card initiative will transf ..

49 minutes ago

Bek-Babic fight back to down Lozova-Belbes for NAS ..

50 minutes ago

Myanmar junta postpones Suu Kyi court date again

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.