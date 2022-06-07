South African economy grows to pre-pandemic levels

Johannesburg, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :South Africa's gross domestic product grew by 1.9 percent in the first quarter, returning the continent's most industrialised economy to pre-pandemic levels, official data showed Tuesday.

It was the second consecutive quarter of upward growth, the official statistics agency StatsSA said.

"The size of the economy is now at pre-pandemic levels, with real GDP slightly higher than what it was before the Covid-19 pandemic," it said, as the IMF warned the war in Ukraine posed a threat to the positive growth the economy had enjoyed.

The report said manufacturing, finance, business services and trade made gains during the first three months of this year, while agriculture was subdued and mining and construction contracted.

It cautioned that the economic impact of devastating floods that struck KwaZulu-Natal province in the southeast of the country claiming 459 lives, would only be reflected in the GDP results for the second quarter, due for release in September.

The effects of the Ukraine conflict would also be felt then.

An International Monetary Fund team which visited Pretoria for 12 days until Monday, said South Africa had benefited from favourable commodity prices, which boosted exports and government revenue.

But its team leader Ana Lucia Coronel cautioned that growth outlook was threatened by the Durban floods, "uncertainty about the war in Ukraine, tightening of global financial conditions, and China's slowdown" which posed challenges to growth and price stability.

She also cited frequent power outages as a hindrance to doing business in South Africa.

Significant progress has been made in addressing the "scarring effects of state capture", yet sustained efforts were needed to "improve procurement processes and deter corruption," said Coronel.

Indian-born brothers Atul and Rajesh Gupta who allegedly wove a web of corruption across the country were arrested last week in Dubai and face extradition.

Africa's biggest industrialised economy has been badly hit by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, amplifying joblessness, poverty and inequality and exacerbating anti-foreigner sentiment.

On May 31, StatsSA said the unemployment rate had fallen for the first time in almost two years, declining to 34.5 percent in the first quarter of 2022 from 35.3 percent at the end of last year.