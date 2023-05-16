UrduPoint.com

South African Military Delegation Visiting Moscow

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 10:40 AM

South African military delegation visiting Moscow

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The commander of South Africa's ground forces is in Moscow for talks, the country's military has said, confirming earlier Russian media reports, days after Washington accused Pretoria of secretly providing arms to Russia.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) "confirms that the Chief of the SA Army, Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha is in Moscow... for a bilateral between the two military establishments".

The meeting was "planned well in advance" as part of "a long-standing arrangement", the SANDF said in a statement, adding it was a "goodwill visit" at the invitation of the Russian army.

Citing the country's defence ministry, Russian news agencies had earlier Monday said Mbatha was heading a delegation that discussed "issues relating to military cooperation and interaction".

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke on the phone with Ramaphosa.

Both leaders agreed to "intensify mutually beneficial ties" according to the Kremlin.

In a weekly presidential newsletter on Monday, Ramaphosa said, "We do not accept that our non-aligned position favours Russia above other countries. Nor do we accept that it should imperil our relations with other countries." Pretoria supported a peaceful resolution to the conflict, he said.

On Monday, Mbatha "visited educational institutions of the ground forces and enterprises of the military-industrial complex" of Russia, agencies said.

"Agreements were reached to further increase cooperation between ground forces in various fields," Russian agency Interfax said.

The SANDF confirmed the trip would include visits to Russian military academies.

