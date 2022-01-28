UrduPoint.com

South African MPs Challenge President On Alleged Misuse Of Public Funds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2022 | 08:40 AM

South African MPs challenge president on alleged misuse of public funds

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :South Africa's parliament on Thursday asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to explain remarks he allegedly made in a leaked recording suggesting public funds were used in an internal election of the ruling party.

Parliament's powerful Standing Committee on Public Accounts wrote to Ramaphosa demanding he responds "in writing to the allegations of the misuse of public funds for political party purposes," it said in a statement.

Ramaphosa was given 10 working days to reply to the questions.

Part of the recording, reported by local media, said "each one of us knows that quite a bit of money that is used in campaigns... is often from state resources and public resources".

The committee said it would wait to receive Ramaphosa's written response before deciding whether to request that he appear in person before the committee to answer further questions.

Ramaphosa "owes this committee, government and citizens an explanation... about what he knows and doesn't know," committee chairman Mkhuleko Hlengwa said during a meeting Tuesday.

"It would be a dereliction of duty if we didn't hold the executive, including the president, accountable." The funds were allegedly used ahead of the ruling ANC's hotly contested 2017 internal elections that saw Ramaphosa voted party leader, taking over from Jacob Zuma.

The deeply factional party goes to the polls in December to pick its leader, with Ramaphosa expected to seek relection.

Earlier on Thursday a public watchdog said it had received a complaint in which a lawmaker "has alleged a breach of the executive code of ethics against the president".

But it gave no details of the alleged breach, saying only that investigations would be finalised within 30 days.

Related Topics

Election Africa Parliament Money December 2017 Media From Government

Recent Stories

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

COVID claims 3 more lives in Hyderabad

8 hours ago
 MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police ag ..

MQM wants transparent inquiry into Sindh police against MQM workers: Aminul Haqu ..

8 hours ago
 UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settl ..

UN Chief Encourages Using Agreed Channels to Settle Ukraine-Russia Crisis - Spok ..

8 hours ago
 AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualifica ..

AGP suggests pol. parties to discuss 'Disqualification' matter at parliamentary ..

8 hours ago
 Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme ..

Biden Says Plans to Announce Nominee to US Supreme Court by End of February

8 hours ago
 NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmo ..

NASA Says Looks Forward to Welcoming Russian Cosmonauts for Scheduled Training

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>