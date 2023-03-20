South African protesters march amid heavy security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pretoria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :South Africa's leftwing opposition launched strikes and rallies under heavy security on Monday in a bid to force out President Cyril Ramaphosa over his handling of the country's sickly economy and crippling energy crisis.

Several thousand protesters gathered at a square in the capital Pretoria preparing to march to the Union Buildings, the seat of government, where police and troops were on patrol.

Thousands of others gathered in other parts of the country, according to footage on local media.

Eight-seven protestors were arrested for violence-related offences overnight, according to the police.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), the country's third-largest party, has called for a "national shutdown" of walkouts and protests, sparking fears of a repeat of unrest that turned deadly two years ago.

In Pretoria's Church Square, a huge poster made from white fabric, with "Ramaphosa must go" written in red paint, was tied to a fence.

"Clearly this government is failing," said Carl Niehaus, a former official of the ruling ANC who joined the mainly EFF supporters for the rally.

"The damage that the Ramaphosa government is causing is so terrible that we cannot tolerate it any longer. They must go now," he told AFP.

Trade unionist Trevor Shaku was among the protesters calling on the ANC government to go.

"They have proven beyond doubt that they cannot rule this country, that they cannot manage this country," he said.