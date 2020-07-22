UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South African Restaurants Protest Virus Lockdown Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 09:20 PM

South African restaurants protest virus lockdown restrictions

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :South Africa restaurateurs protested on Wednesday against a coronavirus curfew and an alcohol ban that they said were wrecking their industry.

President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed a lockdown in March, restricting movement and gatherings.

He loosened some of the restrictions in June, allowing restaurants to reopen, initially for take-out and then for sit-down dining.

But last week, as numbers of infections surged, he brought back a night time curfew that starts at 1900 GMT, and banned afresh the sale of alcohol.

"What the government has put in place has been knee-capping," Sean Barber, founder of the Rockets chain of restaurants, told AFP.

"It has literally wiped out our dinner trade. It's decimating our industry," he said.

Waving a placard with the inscription "#JobsSaveLives", 32-year-old waiter Divine Moyo remarked "open we are, but normal is not the case".

Many patrons were still sceptical about dining out, but lockdown measures have added to the eateries' woes.

"It's just been quiet," lamented Moyo. "I'm going to bed hungry, my family is struggling." In Cape Town, a city popular with tourists, restaurant owners laid out rows of empty tables and chairs along pavements or in the middle of streets in what they dubbed a "One Million Seats on the Streets" demonstration.

The industry employs an estimated 800,000 people.

Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts said nearly a third of restaurants had already shuttered since the onset of lockdown and more closures were looming.

Her members want the government to urgently consider "lifting the liquor ban, having the curfew lifted", among other demands.

"We want them (government) to consider just giving us a glass or two of wine with a main meal ordered. We want them to take the curfew away, (and) to allow us to just let our businesses to survive this," said Jo-Ann Hinis, co-owner of Espresso cafe and bistro in Johannesburg.

Some of the placards carried during the protests read "#SaveOurIndustry" and "No Booze, we all loose."

Related Topics

Sale Johannesburg Cape Town Moyo South Africa March June Family All Government Industry Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

10 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

25 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General for th ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Ins ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.