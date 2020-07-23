South African World Cup winner Etzebeth pens new three-year Toulon deal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2020 ) :South African World Cup-winning lock forward Eben Etzebeth on Thursday penned a new deal with Toulon, keeping him at the French Top 14 side until 2024, the club announced.

Etzebeth arrived at the three-time European champions in December 2019 having featured in the Springboks' World Cup triumph in Japan.

The 28-year-old, who has won 85 caps, made an immediate impression on Toulon fans when he marked his debut with a fourth-minute intercept try that saw him charge home from 40 metres in a comprehensive 41-19 victory over Clermont.

He had played eight times for his new club when the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The South African star, who stands at 2.03m and weighs in at 122kg, will also coach the young players at the club, said Toulon.

Meanwhile, team manager Patrico Collazo, signed a four-year extension on his contract, keeping him at the club until 2025.