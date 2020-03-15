UrduPoint.com
South Africans Flown Back From Virus-hit Wuhan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

South Africans flown back from virus-hit Wuhan

Polokwane, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :South Africa repatriated dozens of its citizens from China on Saturday over the coronavirus, the health ministry said, the first such move by a sub-Saharan country as cases across the region continue to rise.

The 114 South Africans were working and studying in Wuhan city, which was placed under lockdown for around two months after the novel coronavirus was first detected in December.

They landed at Polokwane International Airport in South Africa's northern Limpopo province, where they will be quarantined in a remote resort for a maximum of 21 days, authorities said.

"Flight LMG 755 from Wuhan city has landed with the South African citizens," said health ministry spokesman Popo Maja.

The ministry later announced 14 new cases of coronavirus infections in South Africa -- the highest increase to date -- bringing the country's tally up to 38.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered the repatriation late last month, after the anxious families of several South Africans in Wuhan asked the government to evacuate them.

The returnees were met by a team of health officials in white medical protective suits.

Wearing masks, they were swiftly loaded into coaches and driven 30 kilometres (18 miles) to the resort under police escort.

Government officials have assured that none of the group are infected by the virus and that the quarantine measures are only a precaution.

They will only be released after they get a clean bill of health.

The entire operation -- from screening the passengers, airlifting, and quarantining -- has been led by the military.

"These South Africans... have not tested positive," health minister Zweli Mkhize told reporters earlier this week.

"They are not sick, they have got no symptoms. All we are doing is bringing them home."

Related Topics

Police China Wuhan Polokwane South Africa December All From Government Airport Coronavirus

