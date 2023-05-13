UrduPoint.com

South Africans Fret Over US Arms-to-Russia Charge

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2023 | 08:50 AM

South Africans fret over US arms-to-Russia charge

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :South Africans were left angry and baffled on Friday after the US accused their country of secretly shipping arms to Russia, a charge that triggered both a government rebuke but also the announcement of an inquiry.

US ambassador Reuben Brigety on Thursday said Washington was confident weapons and ammunition had been laden onto a Russian freighter that docked at a Cape Town naval base.

The explosive remarks drew an angry response from President Cyril Ramaphosa, who did not deny the charge but said a retired judge would lead an investigation into the matter.

They were also seized on by the Kremlin, which on Friday said Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to deepen ties with Ramaphosa.

South Africa has been walking a diplomatic tightrope over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which it has refused to condemn, saying it prefers dialogue to end the war.

The country has strong economic and trade relations with the US and Europe. Trade with Russia is much smaller, but Pretoria has ties with Moscow dating back decades, to when the Kremlin supported the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party in its struggle against apartheid.

The announcement of a probe was welcomed by the United States but met with ridicule and bewilderment at home.

"It perhaps points to a South African president who simply is unaware of what is happening effectively under his nose," political and economic analyst Daniel Silke told AFP.

The Lady R, a cargo vessel under western sanctions flying a Russian flag, docked at South Africa's largest naval base in December, officially to offload an old order of ammunition.

But ambassador Brigety said intelligence showed weaponry was loaded onto the vessel before it headed back to Russia.

"Did we or didn't we? And if we did, shouldn't the president know?" Bongani Bingwa, host of a popular morning radio show, wrote on Twitter.

Others quipped that the government appeared to be setting up inquiries for everything.

South Africa's foreign ministry said late Friday that the US envoy had been summoned and he had "admitted that he crossed the line and apologised unreservedly to the government and the people of South Africa".

"South Africa is known globally for having one of the most stringent processes when selling arms to other countries," it said.

- 'Disingenuous' - The deadline for the latest investigation has not been revealed nor who will lead it.

Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, a minister in the president's office, told local media South Africa "cannot be bullied by the US" and would follow a "time frame that is suitable for us".

If confirmed, the shipment would mark a break from South Africa's professed neutrality over the conflict in Ukraine.

The foreign ministry on Friday said there was no record of any approved arms sales to Russia during the period in question but the probe would shed light on the case.

"There should be nothing to investigate," Kobus Marais, a lawmaker with the main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA), told AFP.

"The president as the commander-in-chief and the minister of defence should know exactly what happened," he said.

"It's disingenuous of them to suggest they're innocent and just bystanders." - 'Economic suicide' - The Kremlin meanwhile said Putin and Ramaphosa "expressed their intentions to further intensify mutually beneficial ties in various fields" during a call.

The quarrel has heightened concerns about South Africa's ailing economy, with analysts saying the country, facing near zero growth and contracting demand, has much to lose from a fight with Washington.

The rand dropped sharply against the Dollar reaching its lowest point in three years on Thursday.

Afrikaans rights group AfriForum said the government was "leading South Africa to economic suicide" by siding with Russia.

Some worry the US could kick the country out of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) -- a deal granting duty-free access to the US market for products from sub-Saharan nations that comply with standards on rights and democracy.

South Africa is the largest beneficiary of the agreement, which was worth $21 billion to the country's economy last year, according to the US ambassador.

Related Topics

Africa Ukraine Osama Bin Laden Moscow Dollar Russia Europe Washington Democracy Twitter Suicide Vladimir Putin Pretoria Cape Town Alliance Lead South Africa United States December Congress Market Media From Government Agreement Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

Haaland named FWA Footballer of the Year

7 hours ago
 Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in qua ..

Dubai Investments reports AED314.45 million in quarterly net profit

8 hours ago
 Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apenn ..

Outsider Bais wins Giro stage on snow-capped Apennine peak

9 hours ago
 DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations o ..

DG ISPR brushes aside rumours about resignations of senior army officers

9 hours ago
 French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for We ..

French Police Ban Far-Right Rallies Planned for Weekend in Paris

9 hours ago
 UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collabora ..

UAE, Paraguayan parliaments accelerating collaboration

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.