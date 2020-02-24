UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa's Bowlers Hold Nerve To Level Australia T20 Series

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

South Africa's bowlers hold nerve to level Australia T20 series

Port Elizabeth, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :South Africa's bowlers held their nerve as the hosts bounced back from a record defeat to win the second Twenty20 international against Australia at St George's Park on Sunday.

Opening batsman David Warner hit an unbeaten 67 for Australia but it wasn't enough as South Africa defended a modest total of 158 for four to win by 12 runs and level the three-match series.

Australia lost three wickets for eight runs in the last 2.1 overs to finish on 146 for six. It was their first T20 defeat in nine matches going back to November 2018.

South Africa captain Quinton de Kock was named man of the match after he slammed 70 off 47 balls to get the home team off to a blazing start as they set out to recover from a record 107-run defeat in the first match in Johannesburg on Friday.

He hit two sixes in the second over, bowled by Pat Cummins, and raced to 50 off 31 balls.

Warner, Aaron Finch and Steve Smith got Australia off to a similarly fast start but both teams found scoring increasingly difficult on a slow pitch with low bounce as the ball lost its shine and hardness.

"We realised the new ball is really key with the bat," said De Kock.

"It gets more difficult towards the end so we were trying to capitalise on the powerplay.

"We thought 160 was par because we know this wicket. It was always going to be more difficult towards the end." South Africa scored 59 runs for no wicket in the six-over power play and Australia responded with 54 for one.

Warner and Smith, both on their first tour of South Africa since serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering, kept Australia on target before Smith was caught by a diving Faf du Plessis at mid-on for 29 with the total on 98 in the 13th over.

Fast bowlers Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje each took a wicket and bowled tight last overs in a tense finish, with Warner unable to get enough of the strike to get his team across the line.

"I thought we were on track for most of the chase but we didn't get that kick at the end which we needed," said Australian captain Finch.

"South Africa bowled beautifully and they executed brilliantly under pressure."The series decider takes place on Wednesday at Newlands in Cape Town, the scene of the ball-tampering scandal which led to bans for Smith and Warner.

Related Topics

Africa T20 Scandal Australia Man David George Johannesburg Cape Town South Africa November Sunday 2018 National University From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Education launches coronavirus prevent ..

32 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed opens UMEX and SimTEX 2020, laun ..

47 minutes ago

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives student delegation fro ..

3 hours ago

Deals on first day of UMEX and SimTEX 2020 exceed ..

3 hours ago

ISNR Abu Dhabi&#039;s Higher Organising Committee ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.