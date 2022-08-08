UrduPoint.com

South Africa's Buhai Seals 'life-changing' Women's British Open In Play-off

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 08, 2022 | 08:40 AM

South Africa's Buhai seals 'life-changing' Women's British Open in play-off

Gullane, United Kingdom, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai survived a disastrous 15th hole to claim a "life-changing" victory in a marathon play-off against Chun In-gee in the Women's British Open at Muirfield on Sunday.

Both players tied on 10 under par after 72 holes, and, in near total darkness, it was Buhai who eventually secured the final major of the season with a par four at the fourth extra hole, the 18th.

Chun bunkered her drive and took five, while Buhai got up and down from a greenside bunker, holing out from two feet for victory.

She was close to tears as husband David rushed onto the green and gave her a kiss and a loving hug.

"It's been a lot of hard work over many years," said the 33-year-old, who won the first of three South African Amateur titles when she was just 14.

Her professional career has never quite hit the same heights with three wins in Europe and two South African Opens. But she had never won an LPGA title until now, and a major at that to make it even more special.

Five ahead overnight, she had to survive a triple-bogey seven at the 15th - that dragged her back into a tie with Chun - before snatching the dramatic play-off win.

"I'm very proud of myself," she continued. "I had to dig deep. But I was surprisingly calm in the play-off. Just tried to stay in the moment.

"Before I hit the bunker shot in the play-off, my caddie (Tanya Paterson) said 'show them why you are ranked No.1 in bunkers this year'. It was great to do it." Gary Player (1959) and Ernie Els (2002), Buhai's hero growing up, are South African winners of the Open Championship at Muirfield.

- Magnanimous Chun - "I am so proud to join them as major winners at Muirfield," Buhai continued.

"It really is going to be life-changing." Chun was magnanimous in defeat.

The winner of three majors, including this year's Women's PGA Championship, said: "I never gave up, and gave it may all." The 27-year-old Korean added: "Ashleigh played a brilliant bunker shot and she deserved it. I am very happy for her." Buhai had looked in total control when she led by three shots with just four to play.

But she drove into a bunker at the 15th, hit out sideways into rough and then moved the ball just a few yards with her third shot on the way to a triple-bogey seven.

Now tied for the lead, she did well to par the final three holes for a 75 that matched Chun's 10-under par total. The Korean closed with a round of 70.

Japan's Hinako Shibuno, the 2019 winner, finished third on nine under after a final round 71.

American teenager Rose Zhang won the Smyth Salver for the leading amateur. She closed with a 73 for one over par.

Related Topics

Africa Europe Marathon David Same Lead Paterson Gary May Women Sunday 2019 All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

23 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

1 day ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

1 day ago
 Flag march held in Larkana

Flag march held in Larkana

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.