UrduPoint.com

South Africa's Cape Town Mayor Praises Discovery Of Ernest Shackleton's Lost Ship In Antarctic

Umer Jamshaid Published March 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

South Africa's Cape Town mayor praises discovery of Ernest Shackleton's lost ship in Antarctic

CAPE TOWN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Mayor of South Africa's Cape Town City Geordin Hill-Lewis has congratulated the crew on locating the wreck of Endurance, the renowned explorer Ernest Shackleton's ship which sank off the Antarctic continent in 1915.

An expedition team, Endurance22 Expedition, departed from Cape Town last month on a South African polar research and logistics vessel to locate, survey and film the wreck of Endurance. It announced Wednesday that it had found the ship at a depth of 3,048 meters in the Weddell Sea in Antarctica.

The discovery will contribute to historical and scientific research of the Antarctic region, the mayor said in a statement issued later Wednesday, adding that he expected to receive the crew at the Cape Town harbor on their return from the Antarctic.

The wreck is protected as a Historic Site and Monument under the Antarctic Treaty.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Cape Town South Africa From

Recent Stories

President Alvi inaugurates National Horse and Catt ..

President Alvi inaugurates National Horse and Cattle Show

29 minutes ago
 SpaceX launches 48 more Starlink internet satellit ..

SpaceX launches 48 more Starlink internet satellites into space

29 minutes ago
 Ecuadorian president travels to Chile for Boric's ..

Ecuadorian president travels to Chile for Boric's presidential inauguration

29 minutes ago
 10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher educ ..

10-yr vision being chalked out to make higher education more compatible: Kamran ..

32 minutes ago
 Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner ..

Another golden day for Austrian golden boy Aigner at Winter Paralympics

32 minutes ago
 Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

Seven Distilleries unearthed in Kacha area

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>