South Africa's Crippling Power Cuts Not Sparing The Dead

Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2023 | 04:50 PM

South Africa's crippling power cuts not sparing the dead

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The power crisis that has struck South Africa can leave citizens and businesses deprived of electricity for hours at a time -- but few victims are more vulnerable than undertakers.

Mortuary directors are urging the bereaved to carry out fast-track funerals to avoid decay and ease pressure on morgue refrigerators.

"The industry is seeing a large number of putrefied bodies," the South African Funeral Practitioners Association (SAFPA) declared bluntly this week.

Burial within four days "is cost-effective and prevents families from seeing their departed ones in a poor state of decomposition," it said.

That could require uncomfortable change in a country where most funerals take place one or two weeks after the death -- and mourners file past an open coffin, with the deceased on view, on the day of the funeral.

Undertakers ease dependence on the state power monopoly Eskom by using diesel generators to keep their morgues cold.

But they are being hit with soaring energy bills.

"Smaller parlours are battling to make ends meet because now the majority of their funds are going towards dealing with" the outages, said Dududu Magano, spokesman for the National Funeral Directors' Association.

Scheduled blackouts, known as load shedding, have burdened Africa's most industrialised economy for over a decade, as Eskom's creaking coal-fired plants struggle to meet demand.

But the outages have reached new extremes over the past year, with power sometimes switched off up to four times a day, for periods of up to four and a half hours.

Grace Matila, a Johannesburg undertaker of 10 years, blamed the outages for recently causing her refrigerator's compressor to fail.

"The constant on-and-off caused it to stop working, but luckily I had a back-up compressor. Can you imagine what would have happened if I didn't?" she told AFP, saying she would have to pass on the higher electricity costs to clients.

