UrduPoint.com

South Africa's Erasmus Banned For Two Games Over Latest Referee Tweets

Sumaira FH Published November 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

South Africa's Erasmus banned for two games over latest referee tweets

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus was suspended for two games by World Rugby on Thursday following his criticism of refereeing decisions during the ongoing Autumn Nations Series.

The ban kicks in immediately which means Erasmus is now ruled out of this weekend's Test against Italy in Genoa and next week's match against England at Twickenham.

The former Springbok flanker has only just returned from a stadium ban following a World Rugby suspension for his infamous hour-long video criticising referee Nic Berry's performance in the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions last year.

That did not stop Erasmus from publishing several videos on social media that appeared to question decisions made by referee Wayne Barnes during the world champion Springboks' 30-26 loss to France last Saturday.

He had made similar comments on social media following South Africa's defeat by Ireland a week earlier.

- 'Not aimed at the officials' - Earlier on Thursday, Erasmus said accusations that his videos had led to threats against experienced English referee Barnes were "completely unfounded".

He argued his videos "were not aimed at the officials, but to our SA fans on what we should do better".

World Rugby, however, took a different view after reviewing Erasmus's posts and the man behind South Africa's 2019 World Cup triumph will now miss the Springboks' final two matches of this year.

"World Rugby condemns any public criticism of match official selection, performance or integrity, which undermines their role, the trust-based coach/match officials feedback process and the values of integrity, respect, solidarity and discipline that are at the heart of the sport," the global governing body said in a statement.

"The behaviour of coaching staff and match officials are widely observed by fans, media and participants at every level, and such behaviours affect how the values are applied across the game." The statement added: "Having considered the matter World Rugby has issued a two-match ban against Rassie Erasmus and accordingly he may not take part in any match-day activity in relation to the two upcoming Test matches that South Africa has against Italy on 19 November, 2022 and England on 26 November, 2022.

"The ban includes engagement with media and social media in relation to match officials." Following Eramsus' latest posts, Warren Gatland -- the coach of the Lions side that lost 2-1 to the Springboks' last year -- urged South African officials to rein in the outspoken Erasmus.

"You would like to think that someone will pull Erasmus aside," said the 59-year-old New Zealander in a column for the UK Daily Telegraph published Wednesday.

"Whether it's someone from the South African Rugby Union or their CEO or there's a phone call, to tell Rassie: 'I don't think you're doing yourself any favours, or World Rugby any favours by putting these things out on social media'."The inferred criticism of Barnes, who surpassed Nigel Owens's record by controlling his 101st Test match last weekend, did not go down well with the retired Welsh official.

"To me, we don't need that in the game and I'd have thought he (Erasmus) would have learned his lesson by now," said Owens.

Related Topics

World Social Media France Genoa Man Springbok Ireland Italy United Kingdom South Africa May November 2019 Media From Coach

Recent Stories

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencin ..

Dutch Prosecutor's Office Satisfied With Sentencing of Defendants in MH17 Crash ..

2 hours ago
 Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Count ..

Russian Envoy Calls IAEA Resolution on Iran 'Counterproductive, Untimely'

2 hours ago
 World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to ..

World must speak with "one voice" to urge India to desist from altering IIOJK de ..

2 hours ago
 US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight C ..

US Welcomes Dutch Court Decision on MH-17 Flight Case - Blinken

2 hours ago
 DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 reb ..

DR Congo sends warplanes against advancing M23 rebels

2 hours ago
 Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruption ..

Germany Experiences Nation-Wide Network Disruptions - Reports

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.