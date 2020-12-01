UrduPoint.com
South Africa's Rabada Out Of ODI Series Against England

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 11:20 PM

South Africa's Rabada out of ODI series against England

Cape Town, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was on Tuesday ruled out of the three-match one-day international series against England, which starts in Cape Town on Friday.

A statement from cricket South Africa said Rabada had suffered a right hip strain which would take about three weeks to heal.

He would be released from the South African team's bio-secure 'bubble' to begin rehabilitation with a view to being fit for a Test series against Sri Lanka starting on December 26.

England will also be without a fast bowling star for the series.

It was previously announced that Jofra Archer, along with Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, would be rested from the series after completing a Twenty20 international series which ends on Tuesday.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

