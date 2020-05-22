South America 'a new epicentre' of COVID-19: WHO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :South America has become "a new epicentre" of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organization said Friday, following a surge in the number of COVID-19 infections.

"In a sense, South America has become a new epicentre for the disease. We have seen many South American countries with increasing numbers of cases," WHO emergencies director Mike Ryan told a virtual news conference.