South America Asks FIFA To Delay World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: CONMEBOL

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 09:30 AM

South America asks FIFA to delay World Cup 2022 qualifiers: CONMEBOL

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :The governing body of South American football asked FIFA on Wednesday to delay its qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar because of the global new coronavirus pandemic.

"The South American teams risk not being able to count on players they have picked and who play in Europe because they, arriving from countries with a high level of contagion, could be placed in quarantine," CONMEBOL said in a letter expressing the position of its 10 member countries.

