South America Seeks Roadmap To Save Amazon At 'urgent' Summit

Published August 09, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Bel�m, Brazil, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hosted what he called an "urgent" summit on the Amazon Tuesday, asking fellow South American leaders to chart an ambitious roadmap to save the world's biggest rainforest.

Lula vowed a "turning point" in the fight to protect the rainforest at the two-day meeting of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) in the northern city of Belem, at the mouth of the Amazon River.

The summit opened the same day the European Union's climate observatory confirmed July was the hottest month ever recorded on Earth, and Lula emphasized the "severe worsening of the climate crisis" in his opening speech.

"The challenges of our era, and the opportunities arising from them, demand we act in unison," he said.

"It has never been so urgent."Colombian President Gustavo Petro meanwhile urged a radical rethink of the global economy, calling for a "Marshall Plan" in which developing countries' debt is canceled in exchange for action to protect the climate.

"If we're on the verge of extinction and this is the decade when the big decisions have to be made... then what are we doing, besides giving speeches?" he said.

