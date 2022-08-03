UrduPoint.com

South American Countries Launch Official 2030 '100-year' World Cup Bid

Published August 03, 2022

Montevideo, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :Four South American countries on Tuesday launched an unprecedented joint bid to host the centenary 2030 Football World Cup with the hope of bringing the global showpiece back to its first home.

"We are in this iconic place where history began," said Alejandro Dominguez, president of South American football's governing body CONMEBOL, from the Centenario stadium in Montevideo where the first World Cup final was held in 1930.

Uruguay won that, beating Argentina 4-2, but now the neighbors have joined together -- alongside Paraguay and Chile -- to bid for the right to host the 2030 global showpiece under the "Juntos 2030" (Together 2030) slogan.

"This is not the project of a government but the dream of a whole continent," added Dominguez.

"There will be other World Cups but 100 years will be celebrated only once."The idea of a joint South American bid for the 2030 tournament was first mooted by Uruguay and Argentina in 2017 and two years later the four potential hosts had been established.

But it has taken until now for them to make their bid official.

