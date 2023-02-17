South Asia Literary Icons: Amjad Islam Amjad, Zia Mohyeddin unparalleled services remembered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The world-renowned thespian Zia Mohyeddin and the younger generation's popular most poet Amjad islam Amjad were paid glowing tribute by poets and writers at a weekly literary sitting "Adbi Baithak' at Multan Arts Council on Friday.

Presiding over the condolence reference organized in the honour of the two iconic literary personalities, noted writer, researcher and intellectual Dr. Anwaar Ahmad said that the departed souls left a vacuum behind that could hardly be filled for the many years to come.

He said that these two South Asian literary icon rendered invaluable services in promoting and contributing to literary and cultural activities.

"They embellished the world of letters and voice by their treasures of creativity," Dr. Anwaar said.

Director Information Multan Sajjad Jahanian said that Amjad Islam Amjad and Zia Mohyeddin reached the summit of excellence in their respective genres by their hard work, inborn creative talent and commitment.

Dr. Maqbool Gilani, poet Qamar Raza Shahzad, director arts council Saleem Qaisar, Shakir Hussain Shakir, Prof. Zahoor Nadeem, playwright Shahid Raheel, Dr. Abid Rongha and Dr. Abdul Baseer were among the speakers.

Speakers said, the two men of letters introduced words and voice to a new world of creativity and left their indelible impact on literature and culture.

Noted vocalist Ustad Sagheer Ahmad, Javed Ali Asim, Muhammad Azeem, Arshad Mahmood advocate, Ejaz Sumra, Tania Abdi and others also spoke. Singer Hafsa Nadeem mesmerized the participants by singing Amjad Islam Amjad's poem sans music.

Poet and calligrapher Muhammad Mukhtar Ali paid glowing tribute to the two literary personalities in a poem.