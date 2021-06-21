South Asian nations urged to resolve disputes including Kashmir under UN charter

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) : Jun 21 (APP):Speakers at a seminar on "Peace and Security in South Asia vis-à-vis unresolved issue of Kashmir", called upon the South Asian nations to resolve their mutual disputes in accordance with the UN charter to avoid bloodshed and wars.

"South Asia constitutes around one fifth of the world population, but the region faces substantial challenges of economic development, environmental protection, democratic governance, internal and intra state conflicts with added dimensions of the nuclear capability and new security issues of international terrorism", they said.

The seminar was organized in the State metropolis late Sunday by "Jammu Kashmir Peace and Justice Forum," led by Tanveer ul islam, a former chairman of the United Jihad Council who has long shun militancy and has been advocating peacefully negotiated settlement of the festering Kashmir issue in accordance with the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

Prominent among the speakers were Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central joint secretary Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, Syed Arif Bahar, Mian Karimullah Qureshi and Tanveerul Islam.

The South Asian challenges were interrelated and needed settlement on a priority basis and had been directly or indirectly affecting the whole world, the speakers maintained. However, on top of these issues was the Kashmir dispute which posed a serious threat to global peace, they said.

According to the speakers, because of the Kashmir dispute, the peacekeeping process had never been progressive as well as result oriented in the past because India had always used truce as a ploy to establish hegemony over Pakistan by manipulating the situation in the international arena.

They regretted that India had always escaped from any initiative to resolve this issue, either through the UN Security Council resolutions or the mutual peace building processes with Pakistan. Pointing out unrelenting sacrifices by the people of Jammu Kashmir for actualization of their right to self-determination, they lamented that while the UN accepted this very right of the Kashmiris, radical measures were never taken by the world body to pressurize India to hold a plebiscite or at least stop flagrant human rights violations in the occupied territory.

Speakers noted that while India's Aug 5, 2019 move had added more complexities to the Kashmir issue, the Kashmiris were also facing a serious problem of representation at the international forums to raise their voice as the key stakeholders so as to let the world know about the actual situation they are facing.

They said post Aug 5, 2019 actions were not merely a serious violation of the UNSC resolutions, they were also the worst ever form of persecution and suppression of human beings and their fundamental rights.

Such acts were a constant source of agony, pain and stress for the Kashmiri people, they said.

Drawing attention towards the ghastly objectives of the extremist Hindutva ideology and biased mindset of present Indian leadership, the speakers emphasized upon the UN and other international human rights bodies and peace and justice loving organizations to force the Indian government to agree to the implementation of its pledges on the plebiscite on the one hand and immediate suspension of acts of suppression in the held territory on the other.