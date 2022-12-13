UrduPoint.com

South Australian Zoo Reviews Safety After Teenager Enters Giant Panda Enclosure

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2022 | 02:10 PM

South Australian zoo reviews safety after teenager enters giant panda enclosure

CANBERRA, Dec. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) --:One of Australia's top zoos has launched a safety review after a student breached its giant panda enclosure.

The Adelaide Zoo has committed to reviewing its safety protocols following an incident on Monday where a secondary school student climbed into the enclosure of its two pandas, Wang Wang and Fu Ni, to retrieve a mobile phone he had dropped.

Wang Wang and Fu Ni are Australia's only breeding pair of giant pandas, having been on loan from China since 2009, and are one of the zoo's top attractions.

Elaine Bensted, chief executive officer of Zoos South Australia (SA), said the student was filming when he dropped his phone and jumped an electrified fence to retrieve it.

The enclosure was locked down and hot wires that protect the pandas were switched off so staff could rescue the student with a ladder.

The teenager was unharmed but was taken for medical checks as a precaution.

