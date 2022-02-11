(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANNING, Feb. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region reported 33 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, all in the city of Baise, the regional health commission said Friday.

The region also reported two imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of such cases to 97.

Guangxi currently has 220 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and two local asymptomatic infections, the health commission said, adding that a total of 2,356 close contacts are currently under medical observation.