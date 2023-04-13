UrduPoint.com

South China's Guangzhou Launches New All-cargo Air Route To Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 02:00 PM

South China's Guangzhou launches new all-cargo air route to Paris

GUANGZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The southern Chinese metropolis of Guangzhou has launched a new all-cargo air route to France's Paris, said Guangdong Airport Authority's logistics company on Thursday.

On Tuesday, an all-cargo freighter from France's CMA CGM Air Cargo departed from Paris, en route to Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport, marking the start of the intercontinental all-cargo route launched by the airport this year.

The maiden flight took off from Paris at 10 p.m. on Tuesday local time and landed at Baiyun airport at 2 a.m. on Thursday Beijing time. It left the airport at 5 a.m. on the same day, fully loaded with 58 tonnes of cargo bound for Paris.

The cargo transported through the route will mainly include e-commerce goods, electronics and fresh cold-chain goods.

The route is scheduled to operate three flights per week and is expected to bring more than 20,000 tonnes of international cargo throughput growth to the Baiyun airport annually, the company said.

The airline network of the airport covers more than 230 shipping points around the world. In 2022, the cargo and mail handling capacity of the airport exceeded 1.88 million tonnes, ranking second among all the Chinese airports for three consecutive years since 2020.

Currently, Baiyun airport is undergoing expansion, which is estimated to increase its total cargo terminal area to more than 1 million square meters with a terminal cargo handling capacity of 6 million tonnes in 2025.

Related Topics

World China France Company Guangzhou Beijing Paris Same 2020 All From Million Airport P

Recent Stories

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

5 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

5 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

5 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

1 hour ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

2 hours ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.