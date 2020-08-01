UrduPoint.com
South Kashmir-based Editor, Journalist, Qazi Shibli, Again Detained By Indian Police: IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:40 PM

South Kashmir-based editor, journalist, Qazi Shibli, again detained by Indian police: IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :South Kashmir-based editor and journalist, Qazi Shibli, has been detained by Indian police in Shergari police station, Srinagar, since Friday afternoon, in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service one of his family members said that he had been waiting outside the police station in Srinagar on Friday for Shibli's return but wasn't told that he had been detained till late in the evening. However, a police official at the police station was quoted by news portal The Kashmir Walla as having said that Shibli has been detained. "We were told by seniors to keep him in custody and don't know the reasons," he said.

In a statement, south Kashmir based news portal, The Kashmiriyat, where Shibli works, said that he got a call from police on Thursday asking him to present himself in the Cyber Police Station in Srinagar.

However, it was not immediately clear if he has been charged under any offence.

Pertinently, Shibli was detained under the draconian Public Safety Act for nine months in Bareilly Jail of Uttar Pradesh, India, after he had tweeted information about the deployment of additional troops in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in the last week of July 2019. On August 5, 2019, the Government of India revoked the occupied territory's special status and clamped down on the region. He was released after nine months of imprisonment.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

