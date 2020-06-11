(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Growing up in Michigan, Korean-born Kara Bos always knew she was adopted. But when she finally located her assumed half-sister, the woman closed the door in her face and called police.

Now a court will rule Friday in a landmark case on Bos' demand to be officially registered as her father's child.

It could set a precedent offering nearly 250,000 adoptees a chance to demand legal recognition as members of their biological families -- and uncover a host of long-hidden family secrets.

Bos, now 38, was two when she was found alone at a Goesan market, south of Seoul, and 10 months later she was adopted by an American couple.

She rarely thought about her birth family growing up, but when her daughter turned two, it hit her "deeply what it really meant to abandon a child at this age".

"I thought about the excruciating pain my mother must have gone through to have to do this, and I wondered about the circumstances she could have been in to have to choose this painful path," Bos said.

Efforts to trace her parents through adoption records proved fruitless, so she submitted a DNA sample to an online genealogy platform in 2016 and found she was related to a young Korean man studying abroad.

They established a relationship and worked out their common ancestor had to be his grandfather -- the only person who could tell her who her mother was.

But his family wanted nothing to do with her, rejecting her request to meet her father.

"It didn't matter the countless emails I sent begging and promising secrecy and never to contact them again if I could just find out my truth," she said.

"Even when I begged on my knees out of desperation in front of his oldest daughter's door for a face to face they would not allow me, and instead called the police on me," she told AFP, calling her plight "excruciatingly painful".

She filed a paternity suit, a move that revealed the man's address.

When she appeared at his door asking in basic Korean if he knew her face, he "looked straight at me but then waved me off".

Nonetheless a court-ordered DNA test showed there was a 99.987 percent probability he was her father.

"I just started wailing," Bos said. "The truth had just set me free."