UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Adoptee Seeks Recognition As Birth Father's Child

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:40 AM

South Korea adoptee seeks recognition as birth father's child

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Growing up in Michigan, Korean-born Kara Bos always knew she was adopted. But when she finally located her assumed half-sister, the woman closed the door in her face and called police.

Now a court will rule Friday in a landmark case on Bos' demand to be officially registered as her father's child.

It could set a precedent offering nearly 250,000 adoptees a chance to demand legal recognition as members of their biological families -- and uncover a host of long-hidden family secrets.

Bos, now 38, was two when she was found alone at a Goesan market, south of Seoul, and 10 months later she was adopted by an American couple.

She rarely thought about her birth family growing up, but when her daughter turned two, it hit her "deeply what it really meant to abandon a child at this age".

"I thought about the excruciating pain my mother must have gone through to have to do this, and I wondered about the circumstances she could have been in to have to choose this painful path," Bos said.

Efforts to trace her parents through adoption records proved fruitless, so she submitted a DNA sample to an online genealogy platform in 2016 and found she was related to a young Korean man studying abroad.

They established a relationship and worked out their common ancestor had to be his grandfather -- the only person who could tell her who her mother was.

But his family wanted nothing to do with her, rejecting her request to meet her father.

"It didn't matter the countless emails I sent begging and promising secrecy and never to contact them again if I could just find out my truth," she said.

"Even when I begged on my knees out of desperation in front of his oldest daughter's door for a face to face they would not allow me, and instead called the police on me," she told AFP, calling her plight "excruciatingly painful".

She filed a paternity suit, a move that revealed the man's address.

When she appeared at his door asking in basic Korean if he knew her face, he "looked straight at me but then waved me off".

Nonetheless a court-ordered DNA test showed there was a 99.987 percent probability he was her father.

"I just started wailing," Bos said. "The truth had just set me free."

Related Topics

Police Young Man Seoul Women 2016 Market Family Court

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 11 June 2020

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

10 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

10 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

11 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.