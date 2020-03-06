UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Condemns 'irrational' Japan Virus Quarantine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:40 AM

South Korea condemns 'irrational' Japan virus quarantine

Seoul, March 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Seoul will summon Japan's ambassador to protest over "irrational" plans to impose coronavirus quarantine on arrivals from South Korea, it said Friday, accusing Tokyo of ulterior motives.

The two countries have close economic ties and are both major US allies, democracies and market economies faced with a rising China and nuclear-armed North Korea.

But their relationship continues to be heavily affected by Japan's colonial rule of the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945 -- a dispute that escalated into a trade and security row last year.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday announced that foreign arrivals who have recently been in China or South Korea would be required to spend 14 days in quarantine.

Seoul's foreign ministry urged Tokyo to reconsider the "irrational and overbearing" measure in a statement, saying it would summon the ambassador to protest.

"We can't help but question whether Japan has other motives than containing the outbreak," it added.

Seoul could take countermeasures, it signalled, saying it was exploring "all possible options" to ensure the safety of South Koreans.

South Korea's total reported infections -- the largest figure outside China, where the virus first emerged -- rose to 6,284 on Friday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

It announced seven more deaths, taking the toll to 42.

Japan has reported 360 confirmed cases and six deaths from the illness.

Around 40 countries and regions have imposed entry bans on foreigners who have recently been in the South, while more than 20 require quarantine, as do several parts of China.

Japan's quarantine announcement was already affecting "thousands of South Koreans", said Park Chul-hyun, a media columnist based in Tokyo, who cancelled a three-day trip to Seoul for fear of having to go into quarantine on his return.

"There are thousands of South Koreans arriving in Tokyo on a daily basis and I bet a majority of them have called off their trips," said Park, criticising the measure as a "pure performance" ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

Over 90 percent of South Korea's cases are in the southern city of Daegu -- with more than 4,600 cases confirmed there -- and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province.

Most of the country's infections are linked to the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, a religious sect often condemned as a cult.

A 61-year-old female member of the sect in Daegu developed symptoms on February 10 and attended at least four services before being diagnosed.

Scores of events -- from K-pop concerts to sports seasons -- have been cancelled or postponed over the contagion, with school and kindergarten breaks extended by three weeks nationwide.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Sports China Tokyo Daegu Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea February Market Olympics Church Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

21 minutes ago

GCAA denies barring entry of travellers from Egypt

8 hours ago

MoHAP announces new case of coronavirus

8 hours ago

Sharjah Government Communication Award honors seve ..

9 hours ago

IGCF calls for embedding greater cross-cultural un ..

9 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed issues Emiri Decree reconstituti ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.