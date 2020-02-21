UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Confirms 52 More Coronavirus Cases, Total 156

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 08:30 AM

South Korea confirms 52 more coronavirus cases, total 156

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, taking its total to 156, the second-highest national total outside China.

A total of 43 were in Daegu, the southern city at the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring provinces, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Related Topics

China Daegu South Korea Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler opens Fujairah International Arts F ..

7 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Salem medical fitness sm ..

8 hours ago

Jiu-jitsu Challenge Championship begins in Abu Dha ..

8 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid crowns Ahmed Al Falasi as Arab ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch Ehsaas Amdan Programme in ..

8 hours ago

US economy solid, but virus could hit supplies: Fe ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.