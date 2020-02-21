South Korea confirms 52 more coronavirus cases, total 156

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :South Korea confirmed 52 more cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, taking its total to 156, the second-highest national total outside China.

A total of 43 were in Daegu, the southern city at the centre of the country's outbreak, and its neighbouring provinces, the Korean Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.