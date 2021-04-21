UrduPoint.com
South Korea Court Dismisses 'comfort Women' Case Against Japan

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:20 AM

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :A South Korean court on Wednesday dismissed a case brought by a handful of World War II sex slaves and their families against the Japanese government, citing Tokyo's "sovereign immunity", reports said.

The ruling comes after the same court in January ordered Tokyo to pay compensation to a handful of women forced to serve Japanese troops -- euphemistically labelled "comfort women" -- marking the first civilian legal victory against Tokyo in the South.

But the Seoul Central District Court dismissed a separate case on Wednesday after "reaching the decision that sovereign immunity must be applied to the Japanese government", Yonhap news agency reported.

The comfort women issue has been at the core of frosty ties between the two neighbours, despite a 1965 treaty between Seoul and Tokyo which declared claims between them and their nationals had been settled.

Tokyo and Seoul are both major US allies, democracies and market economies, but their rift -- which has worsened significantly in recent years.

