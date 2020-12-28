UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korea Detects First Coronavirus Variant Cases

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 08:20 AM

South Korea detects first coronavirus variant cases

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Three cases of a particularly infectious coronavirus variant that recently emerged in Britain have been confirmed in South Korea, health authorities said Monday.

The three individuals are members of a London-based family who arrived in the country on December 22, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

They have been placed in isolation since testing positive for Covid-19 on arrival, the KDCA statement said.

The new strain of the virus emerged earlier this month in Britain and has already reached several European countries, as well as Canada, Jordan and Japan.

The new strain, which experts fear is more contagious, prompted more than 50 countries to impose travel restrictions on Britain.

South Korea was among them and has barred flights from Britain until the end of the year.

South Korean authorities are also looking into the case of an elderly South Korean man who posthumously tested positive for Covid-19 after returning from Britain earlier this month.

The announcement came as a third wave of the virus grips the country, with a resurgence centred on the greater Seoul area seeing daily cases climb to over 1,000 several times this month despite stricter distancing measures.

Related Topics

Canada Man Seoul Japan South Korea North Korea December Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Five-day weather forecast

7 hours ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi issues resolution to form ‘Gover ..

8 hours ago

Armed Forces training centres receive 14th batch o ..

8 hours ago

Mansoor bin Mohammed welcomes participants to Duba ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed heads UAE delegation at prepara ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves AED 33.6 billion budget for ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.